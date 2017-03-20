The Samsung Galaxy S8 will come in three colors

Can you smell this? It’s the smell of some fresh new leaks coming from Evan Blass’ Twitter account. This time, Evan shared some renderings of the Samsung Galaxy S8 in not one, not two but three different colors.

And this is what it looks like:

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus (top to bottom) in black sky, orchid grey and arctic silver (left to right) pic.twitter.com/ISo7W10sYV — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 19, 2017

It’s hard to see the differences without any shot of the back of the phone, but the three colors should be black, grey and silver (or black sky, orchid grey and arctic silver in marketing lingo). There won’t be any gold option, just three different shades of grey.

Samsung hasn’t been really secretive about the Galaxy S8. We already know quite a lot about the new device. As you can see on the rendering, the screen is now taller. It is the most obvious change and an important trend for smartphones in 2017. Samsung hopes that the Galaxy S8 feels like you’re just holding a screen and not a phone.

There will be a bigger version, the S8+, and a mysterious DeX dock to connect your phone to an external display and use it as a basic computer. The company will unveil its new flagship phone at a press event on March 29. And here’s what it’ll cost: