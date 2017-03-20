IBM head of design wields $100M and 1,300 designers to bring design back to IBM

Phil Gilbert is the GM and head of design at IBM, leading an organization of over 1,300 designers. In this episode, he discusses creating IBM’s proprietary design thinking methodology, their own design school for new graduates, and what he’s going to do with the $100 million that IBM has entrusted to him to bring design back to its roots.

He’ll also expand on looking at design as a means for problem solving, the lasting legacy of IBM’s design thinking and innovation, and what he believes is the defining component of successful teams.

