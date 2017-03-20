Startups
high resolution
Crunch Network

IBM head of design wields $100M and 1,300 designers to bring design back to IBM

Posted by ,
Next Story

Ebay takes on Amazon with guaranteed 3-day delivery on 20 million items

Phil Gilbert is the GM and head of design at IBM, leading an organization of over 1,300 designers. In this episode, he discusses creating IBM’s proprietary design thinking methodology, their own design school for new graduates, and what he’s going to do with the $100 million that IBM has entrusted to him to bring design back to its roots.

He’ll also expand on looking at design as a means for problem solving, the lasting legacy of IBM’s design thinking and innovation, and what he believes is the defining component of successful teams.

Editor’s note: Bobby Ghoshal and Jared Erondu are the hosts of High ResolutionWatch for episodes to drop every Monday on TechCrunch at 8 a.m. PT. You can also listen on iTunes and Overcast

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • high resolution
  • Startups
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Startups

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Ebay takes on Amazon with guaranteed 3-day delivery on 20 million items

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard