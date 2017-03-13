Automotive
Apple
Crunch Report | Intel Acquires Mobileye
Posted by Anthony Ha (@anthonyha)
Today’s Stories
- Intel buys Mobileye in $15.3B deal, moves its automotive unit to Israel
- Pandora’s on-demand music service finally arrives
- Facebook tells developers to not use data for surveillance
- YouTube launches Uptime, an experimental app for watching videos with friends
- New iPad models being tested around Cupertino, logs show
Credits
Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed by: Veanne Cao
Edited by: Joe Zolnoski
Notes
Tito Hamze returns tomorrow.
Crunchbase
-
Intel
- Founded 1968
- Overview Intel designs, manufactures, and sells integrated digital technology platforms worldwide. The company operates through PC client, data center, Internet of Things, mobile and communications groups; software and services; and all other segments. Its platforms are used in various computing applications comprising notebooks, desktops, servers, tablets, smartphones, wireless and wired connectivity products, …
- Location Santa Clara, CA
- Categories Semiconductor, Hardware, Software, Manufacturing
- Website http://www.intel.com/
- Full profile for Intel
-
Mobileye
- Founded 1999
- Overview Mobileye is a pioneer in the development of vision systems for on-board Driving Assistance Systems; providing data for decision making applications such as Mobileye's Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Headway Monitoring, High Beam Assistand more. Founded in 1999, the company is recognized as the leading provider of vision-based driver assistance technologies …
- Location Amstelveen, 07
- Categories Transportation, Analytics, Automotive
- Founders Amnon Shashua, Ziv Aviram
- Website http://www.mobileye.com
- Full profile for Mobileye
-
- Founded 2004
- Overview Facebook is an online social networking service that allows its users to connect with friends and family as well as make new connections. It provides its users with the ability to create a profile, update information, add images, send friend requests, and accept requests from other users. Its features include status update, photo tagging and sharing, and more. Facebook’s profile structure includes …
- Location Menlo Park, CA
- Categories Internet, Social Media, Social Network, Social
- Website http://www.facebook.com
- Full profile for Facebook
-
Pandora
- Founded 2012
- Overview Pandora is an online platform and incubator that provides information related to technology, business, communication, and more. It provides users with information related to entrepreneurship, business, information technology, and communications. It also provides an incubator known as X-incubator for technological startups.
- Location Oakland, CA
- Categories Internet, Mobile
- Website http://pandora.vn/
- Full profile for Pandora
-
- Founded 1998
- Overview Google is a multinational corporation that is specialized in internet-related services and products. The company’s product portfolio includes Google Search, which provides users with access to information online; Knowledge Graph that allows users to search for things, people, or places as well as builds systems recognizing speech and understanding natural language; Google Now, which provides information …
- Location Mountain View, CA
- Categories Search Engine, Blogging Platforms, Ad Network, Collaboration, Email, Video Streaming, Software, Enterprise Software
- Website http://www.google.com/
- Full profile for Google
-
YouTube
- Founded 2005
- Overview YouTube is a video-sharing website created in February 2005 by three former [PayPal](/company/paypal) employees: [Chad Hurley](/person/chad-hurley), [Steve Chen](/person/steve-chen) and [Jawed Karim](/person/jawed-karim). YouTube enables users to upload, view and share videos. It uses [Adobe Flash](/product/adobe-flash) video and HTML5 technology to display a wide variety of user-generated video …
- Location San Bruno, CA
- Categories Internet, Video, Music
- Website http://www.youtube.com/
- Full profile for YouTube
-
Apple
- Founded 1976
- Overview Apple is a multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, portable digital music players, and sells a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. Apple provides many products and services, including iPhone; iPad; iPod; Mac; Apple TV; a portfolio …
- Location Cupertino, CA
- Categories Consumer Electronics, Retail, Hardware, Software, Electronics
- Website http://www.apple.com
- Full profile for Apple
