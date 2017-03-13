Reports: Intel buying Mobileye for up to $16B to expand in self-driving tech

First they partnered, and now comes the acquisition: media in Israel are reporting that the computing giant Intel is acquiring Mobileye, a leader in autonomous driving tech, for up to $16 billion. TechCrunch sources tell us that Mobileye has now gathered staff for an announcement, so the news could be official very soon.

If confirmed, this would be the biggest ever acquisition of an Israeli tech company.

Intel has been working officially with Mobileye since last year and earlier this year, with BMW, started to test self-driving cars equipped with the two companies’ technology.

Mobileye went public on the Nasdaq in 2014 and currently has a market cap of about $10.5billion.

This is part of Intel’s bigger strategy to build up its position in emerging areas of computing like autonomous, connected cars; connected “objects” (IoT) and virtual and augmented reality, and it has been following through on this with acquisitions as well as organic growth. Intel had been a leader in processors at the peak of the PC era, although it has competed hard (and often lost) as smartphones overtook the larger devices as consumers’ computers of choice.

More to come.