Instacart raises $400 million at a $3.4 billion valuation to deliver groceries on-demand

Grocery delivery startup Instacart has raised another $400 million in a new round of financing at a valuation of $3.4 billion, according to sources familiar with the deal. Axios broke news that Instacart was in talks to close the deal last week. Instacart executives declined to comment for this story.

Over the past year, Instacart has weathered a number of controversies after raising prices for consumers and cutting rates for its workers. Previously, the startup had raised around $260 million at a reported $2 billion valuation.

Some of its competitors have faltered significantly since Instacart last raised funding. Close to home, San Francisco-based organic food delivery startup Good Eggs went through a change in leadership, layoffs and general belt-tightening. In India, ridesharing operator Ola axed its grocery delivery service entirely.

To date, Instacart has operated solely within the U.S., where consumers spend more than $727 billion annually on food for consumption at home, according to the most recent available data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

As TechCrunch has previously reported, Instacart has multiple revenue streams. The company charges customers a markup on groceries, plus a fee for items delivered to their doors In addition, Instacart generates revenue from consumer packaged goods brands who pay the startup to advertise on its platform, and it also strikes revenue share agreements with retailers like Whole Foods that it partners with.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Sequoia Capital contributed $100 million to Instacart’s latest round of funding, which also features a yet-to-be-named strategic investor. Other investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Kleiner Perkins, Dragoneer, Canaan Partners and Khosla Ventures, among others.

Emerging competitors like Shipt, Postmates and StorePower, which may be hard-pressed to raise funding following this round. Instacart will likely be able to outspend competitors for a good long while given this latest cash infusion.