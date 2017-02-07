Crunch Report | Waze Carpool Grows in Bay Area
Today’s Stories
- Twitter rolls out changes to silence abuse on its service
- YouTube opens mobile live streams to those with 10k+ fans, paid Super Chat exits beta
- Waze Carpool completes its Bay Area rollout and adds three new partners
- Apple’s long-delayed Beats X wireless earbuds launch February 10
- And the winners of the 10th Annual Crunchies are…
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
