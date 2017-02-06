It’s that time of year again. Silicon Valley has exchanged its standard hoodie-based uniform for something a bit more festive and has made its way over to the War Memorial Opera House to celebrate the 10th Annual Crunchies. Like last year’s show, tonight’s host is comedian and actress Chelsea Peretti.

After an open nomination process, the members of our Crunchies board voted for the finalists over the last few weeks and tonight we’ll announce the winners.

There are 11 awards up for grabs tonight. Those range from “VC of the Year” and “Angel of the Year” to awards for “Best Technology,” “Founder of the Year,” and “Best Startup.” The TechCrunch Include Award for “an organization or individual that has advanced inclusion in tech” also returns for the second year in a row. New this year is an award for best startup video.

The show starts at 8pm Pacific and for those of you who couldn’t make it, we’ll keep a running tab of all the winners in the list below.

We will update this post throughout the evening.

Congratulations to all our winners!

VC of the Year

An investor whose bets on founders and companies have borne fruit this year

Kirsten Green, Forerunner Ventures (winner)

Kirsten is the founder of Forerunner Ventures, an early stage venture capital firm. With nearly two decades of investment experience, Kirsten combines an experience and thesis-driven approach with a consumer centric view, to identify visionary entrepreneurs and compelling brand platforms. Through her work at Forerunner, she has raised in excess of $100M and partnered with some of the most promising companies in the current evolution of commerce/retailing.

Aydin Senkut, Felicis Ventures (runner-up)

Byron Deeter, Bessemer Venture Partners

Stuart Peterson, ARTIS Ventures

Tony Florence, NEA

Angel Investor of the Year

A breakout portfolio

Naval Ravikant (winner)

The CEO and co-founder of AngelList also sits on the board of Uber and Twitter and has made 88 personal investments since 2007. Ravikant is someone many in the tech community look to as a leader and go to for investment advice and remains an active angel investor.

Troy Carter (runner-up)

Carine Magescas

Eric Paley

Fabrice Grinda

Hardware of the Year

Breakout hardware product of the year

Snapchat Spectacles (winner)

No gadget made a splash in 2016 the way that Snapchat Spectacles did. The technology itself isn’t revolutionary, but the recording sunglasses have made a mark on the marketing world, building a huge amount of hype around the city-by-city Snapbot launches.

Bevel Trimmer (runner-up)

Doppler Labs Here One

June Oven

Markforged Mark Two

TechCrunch Include Award

An organization or individual that has advanced inclusion in tech

Project Include (winner)

Diversity in tech is a topic that makes a lot of people uncomfortable. The goal of Project Include is to make the the conversation a lot easier to have. Led by Erica Joy Baker, bethanye McKinney Blount, Tracy Chou, Laura I. Gómez, Y-Vonne Hutchinson, Freada Kapor Klein, Ellen Pao and Susan Wu, Project Include provides tools for tech CEOs to help foster working environments of inclusion for underrepresented groups.

Tony Prophet, Salesforce (runner-up)

Change Catalyst

DigitalUndivided

Mission Bit

Best Technology

An exceptional recent technological achievement

CRISPR- Cas9 (winner)

CRISPR (pronounced crisper) stands for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats. Not only does it have the potential to radically change the genetic code of all of humanity but could also fundamentally affect our health care, food system, farming and even the manufacturing and production industries.

Tesla Solar Roof (runner-up)

Blue Origin

Facebook solar plane

SpaceX Falcon 9 Landing

Social Impact

Excelling in using technology to advance social impact

Kapor Center for Social Impact (winner)

The Kapor Center for Social Impact aims to make the tech ecosystem more diverse and inclusive through community engagement, financial investment in underrepresented founders and STEM education for underserved kids.

Signal Protocol (runner-up)

A Vision for Black Lives

Oakland Digital

We The Protesters

Best App

A recent standout that has earned a place on your home screen

Pokémon GO (winner)

In the last year, no app has made quite as big of a splash as Niantic’s Pokémon GO. Kids and adults alike flocked to the app, which was the fastest-growing mobile game in history. Plus, Pokémon GO was the fastest game to ever hit $500 million in revenue.

Musical.ly (runner-up)

Clue

Prisma

Weedmaps

Founder of the Year

A founder that has made a statement in leadership or execution this year

Jeff Lawson, Twilio (winner)

Twilio’s CEO and founder Jeff Lawson has not only grown Twilio to a market cap of $2.5+ billion, but he publicly launched the company at a time when tech companies were hesitant to IPO in the midst of a semi-turbulent market. In fact, he did it the day before the Brexit vote.

Tristan Walker, Walker & Company (runner-up)

Jessica O. Matthews, Uncharted Play

Morgan DeBaun, Blavity

Ryan Petersen, Flexport

Best Startup Video

Best launch or explanatory video

Snapchat Spectacles (winner)

Slack (runner-up)

Lyft

Navdy

StockX