Meet the finalists vying for the Social Impact Award at the 10th Annual Crunchies

In tech, we often think a few steps further down the road. But sometimes, the present needs some serious addressing. This is one of those times.

As we draw closer to the 10th Annual Crunchies Awards Show, we figured now was a great time to highlight the nominees for the Social Impact Award, which goes to the person or organization that uses technology to create social change.

Here are the nominees:

A Vision for Black Lives

A Vision for Black Lives is a collective group of social justice activists advocating for policy changes as they relate to the freedom, equity and justice for black people.

Kapor Center for Social Impact

The Kapor Center for Social Impact aims to make the tech ecosystem more diverse and inclusive through community engagement, financial investment in underrepresented founders and STEM education for underserved kids.

Oakland Digital Arts & Literacy Center

Oakland Digital Arts & Literacy Center is a non-profit design studio that focuses on at-risk kids interested in pursuing technology and entrepreneurship.

Open Whisper Systems

Open Whisper Systems are the creators of a secure messaging app Signal and the Signal Protocol, end-to-end encryption for messaging.

We The Protesters

We The Protesters is an organization dedicated to social justice and changing policy where it relates to use-of-force in police matters.

