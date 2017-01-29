Government
Airbnb offers free housing to people stranded by immigration order

In the midst of chaos caused by President Donald Trump’s executive order, which stranded refugees, students and green card holders in American airports, Airbnb is offering housing to those affected.

The executive order was countered with legal action and protests, which allowed some of the people detained in airports to be released. But it’s still not clear how Customs and Border Protection will enforce Trump’s order, and travelers may still find themselves turned away from U.S.-bound flights or detained upon arrival.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky is one of many tech executives who spoke out yesterday against Trump’s refugee ban. But Chesky took his remarks one step further last night, offering housing to refugees and others impacted by the order. “Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US,” he tweeted. “Stay tuned for more, contact me if urgent need for housing.”

An Airbnb spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company will leverage its existing disaster response program, which asks hosts to offer housing to people displaced by natural disasters and to aid workers. Other resources may also be necessary — for instance, if there are no nearby hosts available — and Airbnb has promised to share additional detail about its plan in the coming days.

