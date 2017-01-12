Each year, the startup community comes together in the name of innovation to celebrate the highlights and accomplishments of the tech community and to poke some fun at ourselves. There is an incredible group of finalists vying for the coveted Crunchies award in eleven award categories.

This is TechCrunch’s 10th Annual Crunchies Award Show and attendees are in for a treat.

Chelsea Peretti, comedian and star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, is returning as our host (re-live the fun from last year), and she will be joined by a strong cast of presenters. We are pleased to announce a few of our Crunchies Award presenters for the 10th Annual Crunchies Award Show:



Come join the party on February 6, 2016 at the War Memorial Opera House in San Francisco — get your ticket here.

Can’t wait to see you at the show!

