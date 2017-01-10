Good news!

Chelsea Peretti, genius comedian, Brooklyn 99 star, and my own personal spirit animal, will be joining us once again to host the 10th Annual Crunchies Awards.

The Crunchies is the one night a year where the tech elite and up-and-coming members of the startup community can come together to celebrate their achievements (not to mention, dress up in fancy clothes). The awards show is just as much about honoring the sacrifice, commitment, and dedication of startups as it is about having a laugh at ourselves.

And there’s no one better than Chelsea Peretti when it comes to poking fun at the tech world.

Last year, Chelsea roasted the tech community for its lack of diversity and poked fun at some of the nominees.

For example, Postmates was up for Fastest Rising Startup, but “it depends what you think fast is,” noted Chelsea. She also skewered Uber for its new butt-shaped logo, and the seeming psychiatric issues of its drivers, among other things.

Take a look for yourself:

We can’t wait to see what she has in store for us this year.

But the only way you’ll see it in real time is to buy yourself a ticket here.

If you want to check out the nominees for the 10th Annual Crunchies awards, head over here.

Can’t wait to see you at the show!