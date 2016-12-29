The 10th Annual Crunchies Awards show is right around the corner, and this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever.

As a part of that, we’re including a brand new category: Best Startup Video!

You might have the coolest technology, service, or gadget in the world, but without a fun video to show it off, does it really count? Pics or it didn’t happen, amirite?

That said, we’d like to introduce the videos that have been nominated as finalists for the Best Startup Video Award. Take a look!

Lyft – Undercover Lyft with Shaquille O’Neal

Navdy – Look Forward While Staying Ahead

Slack – Animals!

Snap – Introducing Spectacles

StockX – The Stock Market of Things

