MSIgnite 2017
-
-
Microsoft launches new machine learning tools
Microsoft, just like many of its competitors, has gone all in on machine learning. That emphasis is on full display at the company’s Ignite conference this where, where the company today announced a number of new tools for developers who want to build new A.I. models and users who simply want to make use of these pre-existing models — either from their own teams or from… Read More
-
Microsoft finally starts doing something with LinkedIn by integrating it into Office 365
Last year, Microsoft bought LinkedIn for $26.2 billion, but even though the acquisition has long closed, Microsoft hasn’t yet done much with all of the data it gets from the social network. At its Ignite conference in Orlando, Florida, the company announced some first steps in integrating LinkedIn’s social graph with its Office products. Read More
-
Microsoft looks to the cloud to expand its security offerings
Ignite is Microsoft’s main annual conference for bringing together its enterprise users and IT community. It’s no surprise then that security is one of the main topics at the event, with almost 150 sessions dedicated to the topic. And just as unsurprisingly, Microsoft is also using the event to announce a number of new security features, largely around its Microsoft 365 offerings. Read More
-
Bing now means business
Unless you’re a regular Bing user, chances are you haven’t thought about Microsoft’s search engine all that much in recent years. While Microsoft has kept adding features to the service over time, its market share has remained pretty stable. At Microsoft’s Ignite conference in Orlando, however, Bing took center stage for a little while. Read More
-
Microsoft 365 expands with new plans for schools and frontline workers
Microsoft today announced a major expansion to its Microsoft 365 offerings. The idea behind Microsoft 365 is to provide a single integrated solution that combines subscriptions to Office 365, Windows 10 and (depending on the plan you choose) the Enterprise Mobility and Security suite into a single bundle with prices that start around $12.50 per month and employee for the most basic tier. Read More
-