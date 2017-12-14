What telecoms and tech companies are saying about the FCC’s net neutrality decision

What telecoms and tech companies are saying about the FCC's net neutrality decision

The FCC just voted to eliminate the net neutrality rules established by 2015’s Open Internet Order. The blowback has been predictably sudden from many prominent internet companies that are decrying the commission’s decision. Just as pronounced, however, has been the support from prominent telecoms that expressed enthusiasm for the FCC’s vote today’s.

Here’s what has been said so far. We’re still waiting to hear from others and we’ll update this list as we do.

Comcast

Comcast sent a statement to TechCrunch, saying, “We commend Chairman Pai for his leadership and FCC Commissioners O’Rielly and Carr for their support in adopting the Restoring Internet Freedom Order, returning to a regulatory environment that allowed the Internet to thrive for decades by eliminating burdensome Title II regulations and opening the door for increased investment and digital innovation. Today’s action does not mark the ‘end of the Internet as we know it;’ rather it heralds in a new era of light regulation that will benefit consumers.”

Netflix

Netflix tweeted, “We’re disappointed in the decision to gut #NetNeutrality protections that ushered in an unprecedented era of innovation, creativity & civic engagement. This is the beginning of a longer legal battle. Netflix stands w/ innovators, large & small, to oppose this misguided FCC order.”

AT&T

AT&T released a statement saying“For more than a decade, under both Republican and Democratic Administrations, AT&T has consistently made clear that we provide broadband service in an open and transparent way. We do not block websites, nor censor online content, nor throttle or degrade traffic based on the content, nor unfairly discriminate in our treatment of internet traffic.”

Twitter

Twitter’s Public Policy account tweeted, “The ‘s vote to gut rules is a body blow to innovation and free expression. We will continue our fight to defend the open Internet and reverse this misguided decision.”

 

Google

Google sent a statement to reporters, saying “We remain committed to the net neutrality policies that enjoy overwhelming public support, have been approved by the courts, and are working well for every part of the internet economy. We will work with other net neutrality supporters large and small to promote small strong, enforceable protections.”

Reddit

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman posted, saying in part, “Nevertheless, today’s vote is the beginning, not the end. While the fight to preserve net neutrality is going to be longer than we had hoped, this is far from over. Many of you have asked what comes next. We don’t exactly know yet, but it seems likely that the FCC’s decision will be challenged in court soon, and we would be supportive of that challenge. It’s also possible that Congress can decide to take up the cause and create strong, enforceable net neutrality rules that aren’t subject to the political winds at the FCC. Nevertheless, this will be a complex process that takes time.”

Amazon

Amazon tweeted from its public policy account, saying, “We have met with the @FCC ahead of today’s vote to continue our push for strong rules. Ensuring our customers can enjoy an open internet remains a top priority for Amazon.”

Microsoft

Microsoft’s chief legal officer tweeted, “The open internet benefits consumers, business & the entire economy. That’s jeopardized by the FCC’s elimination of protections today.

Sprint

Sprint issued a statement saying, “Sprint applauds the FCC’s efforts to simplify a complex and challenging issue, while balancing multiple stakeholder interests in this important proceeding. Our position has been and continues to be that competition is the best way to promote an open internet. Complex and vague regulations previously created uncertainties around net neutrality compliance. The Commission’s decision today eliminates those uncertainties and appears to allow Sprint to manage our network and offer competitive products.”

Facebook

Facebook’s COO posted, saying “Today’s decision from the Federal Communications Commission to end net neutrality is disappointing and harmful. An open internet is critical for new ideas and economic opportunity – and internet providers shouldn’t be able to decide what people can see online or charge more for certain websites. We’re ready to work with members of Congress and others to help make the internet free and open for everyone.”

Mozilla

The company tweeted, saying “The has passed ‘s killing rules. We’re angry. But the fight isn’t over — because Congress can still act. You can tell Congress to stop : https://mzl.la/2o94x8S”

Airbnb

Airbnb’s CEO tweeted out, “The FCC’s vote to repeal net neutrality is wrong & disappointing. A free & open internet is critical to innovation, an open society, & widespread access to economic empowerment. @Airbnb will continue to speak out for net neutrality.”

Etsy

“Today is a sad day for those of us who have fought so hard for the strong net neutrality protections that enable millions of microbusinesses to start and grow online. Though FCC Chairman Pai has the votes he needs today, this is not the end of the battle for a free and open Internet. Etsy and our sellers will continue to make the case for clear, simple, bright line net neutrality protections in the courts and in Congress. Ultimately, we believe the needs and concerns of millions of micro-businesses must trump those of a few giant cable companies,” the company said in a statement.

Stripe

Stripe General Counsel Jon Zieger tweeted, “It’s difficult to understand the rationale for a policy that will harm consumers, civil society and the most dynamic parts of our economy. We’ll all come to regret this.”

