Technology trends changing the world as we look ahead

A great example of vertical vs horizontal machine learning applications can be found in chat bots. There are some horizontal chat bot assistants that help you with any and all requests (viv.ai, Magic, and Awesome to name a few). It would seem obvious that building NLP and intelligent capabilities across all conceivable tasks and requests could be a long slow training slog of manual human validation.

These companies are also at a heavy disadvantage to incumbent players tackling the horizontal assistant space. Voice enabled platforms like Alexa, Siri, Cortana, or the new Google Assistant still see limited usability despite enormous access to training data bolstered by the distribution platforms of three of the largest companies in the world.

Realizing this, Amazon announced at Re:Invent that Lex, the software that powers Alexa, is now available for developers to build their own chat bots. Every developer who designs their conversation on the Lex Console is now feeding Lex’s data model. Microsoft followed suit with a similar announcement of the Cortana Skills Kit and Devices SDK.

Assistants that will be more successful in the short term are bots that are narrowly focused. What excites us about these vertically oriented chat bot startups is that they are applying machine learning, artificial intelligence and natural language processing in a highly specialized and narrow way. It is far easier to train a bot to recognize and act appropriately on the finite set of lexicon and circumstances around scheduling a meeting, compared to the infinite set of scenarios that could occur otherwise. In machine learning, it is better to be a master of one, than a master of none.