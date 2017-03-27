TechCrunch decides: The best and worst emoji of Unicode 10.0

Maybe it’s just the execution of these particular items, but they rub me the wrong way. The barfing guy is just way too graphic. And it’s always going to be used to mean “gross” in a horrible way. The wonky eye guy, I don’t know what to say, it looks like it just drank two bottles of robotussin. It could be a button they sell at Hot Topic and that’s grounds for dislike. The “mind blown” one looks like it’s wearing a chef’s hat with little clouds of steam. I’d use it to say I’m cooking, but that’s wrong.

They should have included three more dinosaurs instead of these: pterodactyl, triceratops, and stegosaurus or maybe a velociraptor face. You have to agree those would have been way better.