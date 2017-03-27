TechCrunch decides: The best and worst emoji of Unicode 10.0
The always reliable Emojipedia (they have one job and they do it well (actually it’s a complex beat)) has posted the final list of emoji that will be included in the Unicode 10.0 release this June. There’s a bunch of great stuff in here if you like fantasy creatures and inclusion. But there are a couple clunkers, too. Let’s look at the best and worst of today’s emoji crop.
(Note that these illustrations are just Emojipedia’s best guess at how they might be executed — these are largely in the iOS style, which I frankly can’t stand but is also the most iconic.)
Sauropod: GOOD
Coconut: GOOD
Face With One Eyebrow Raised: BAD
Face With Finger Covering Closed Lips: GOOD
Man/Woman Climbing: GOOD
Weird Smilies: BAD
Hipster Man/Woman: GOOD
Country subdivision flags: GOOD
Winter clothes emoji: BAD
Non-gendered people – VERY GOOD
