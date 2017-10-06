Take a look at 29 of the new emoji Apple is about to put on your iPhone

Take a look at 29 of the new emoji Apple is about to put on your iPhone

Wizards, pies, hedgehogs and new genderless characters will all be arriving on your iPhone and iPad soon, thanks to an upcoming update to iOS 11.

Emoji have been a very bizarre — if not somewhat predictable — evolution in how we communicate, but the standard is always evolving. Though Unicode showed off the 2017 list back in March, today we have our first look at the designs Apple will be putting onto iOS, macOS and watchOS in future updates.

This is just a partial look; we’ll be able to see the “hundreds of new emoji” when Apple seeds a beta of iOS 11.1 to developers and public beta users next week. These include new options like “Woman with Headscarf,” “Bearded Person” and “Sandwich.”

You can take a look at some of the new emoji below, including what could likely be the cutest emoji ever and the most deeply unsettling.

1/11

Magic!

Mermaid, Wizard, Fairy and Vampire

2/11

Fresh out the shower

Rock Climb, Curling, Sled and Shower

3/11

Awww

The cutest of them all: Hedgehog!

4/11

Creepiest emoji to date

Bad Mouth, Monocle, Silly and (the intensely creepy) Shhh

On a side note, these four emojis really seem like they could be a super villain troupe. Emoji Movie 2?

5/11

Old blue

Dinosaur

6/11

Love

Love-You Gesture, based on the American Sign Language “I love you” hand sign

7/11

Shopping spree

Trench Coat, Gloves, Hat and Scarf

8/11

Don't forget your broccoli

Pie, Broccoli, Take Out and Dim Sum

9/11

A bit of a stretch

Giraffe

10/11

Rickety cricket

Cricket

11/11

Gender-neutral

Genderless Character options 1-3 and Orange Heart

