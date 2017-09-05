On Voyager’s 40th anniversary, here are 20 of the mission’s best images and discoveries

Voyager was born when it was observed that several planets would be aligning in a very convenient fashion in the late ’70s — a once-in-several-lifetimes opportunity to visit them all in one trip.

Or two, as it turns out. Because it would be difficult and expensive to carry out a trajectory that hit all targets perfectly (not to mention if something went wrong, they were sunk), NASA decided to send two identical craft, one after the other. The first would get close-ups of Jupiter and Saturn, while the second would get a different angle on them and hopefully head on toward Uranus and Neptune.

Everything — well, mostly everything — worked out as planned, and Voyager has been one of the most productive and surprising missions ever undertaken in space.