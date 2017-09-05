On Voyager’s 40th anniversary, here are 20 of the mission’s best images and discoveries
It’s been 40 years to the day since the Voyager mission commenced with the launch of Voyager 1 on September 5, 1977, with its twin Voyager 2 launching two weeks later. This groundbreaking and incredibly ambitious mission touched on practically every aspect of our solar system and planetary neighbors.
Here are 20 of the most important images and bits of science sent back by the pioneering spacecraft. As a rule, the images are from NASA/JPL, but they were collected from numerous sources, including Wikimedia Commons (where some high-resolution files are hosted) and the Space Science Data Coordinated Archive. If you want to learn more, NASA and JPL have you covered.
1. It pays to hedge your bets (but also bet big)
2. Ambition is human
3. Jupiter is a cosmic storm
4. Jupiter's moons are a fascinating menagerie
5. Io blows minds
6. Jupiter has a near-invisible ring
7. Saturn is quietly complicated
8. Saturn's rings are full of insight and mystery
9. Titan is covered in primordial soup
10. Saturn looks good from this angle too
11. Uranus is tilted in more ways than one
12. Moons! Moons everywhere!
13. Miranda is deeply weird
14. Neptune's surface is suprisingly variable
15. The windiest place in the solar system and the "scooter"
16. Triton gets a close-up and a new history
17. Farewell, ecliptic
18. Planetary self-portrait
19. Pale Blue Dot
20. Into the black
TOP