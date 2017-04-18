Everything Facebook launched at F8 and why

Mark Zuckerberg says copying Snapchat was just Facebook laying the groundwork for its new augmented reality developer platform. Devs can build AR selfie masks, overlay info on real world objects like putting reviews on a restaurant’s storefront, create interactive games, and add virtual objects to your reality like a chess board or TV. Experiences can be triggered by objects detected in your camera, your exact location, movement, or data pulled from other apps.

Why: Facebook can’t build every single AR experience you could want by itself. Thanks to 10 years of building its platform, it’s enlisting an army of outside developers to help it one-up Snapchat’s few dozen AR filters with an endless array of AR content. The real world would be too big to fill with AR without the assistance of a distributed crowd of creators.