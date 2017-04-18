0/13 Replay Gallery More Galleries Skip
SEE SLIDESHOW
Everything Facebook launched at F8 and why
An augmented reality developer platform, group chat bots, and a virtual reality version of Facebook itself were just a few of the launches at the social network’s big F8 conference today. Here’s a breakdown of each major announcement and why they’re important to you and Facebook.
1/13
Augmented Reality Camera Effects Platform
2/13
Frame Studio For Making Your Own Filters
3/13
Facebook Workplace Bots And File Services
4/13
Messenger Group Bots
Advertisement
5/13
Messenger Bot Discovery
6/13
Messenger Parametric QR Codes
7/13
Messenger Games Tab
8/13
React VR and React Fiber
Advertisement
9/13
Litho Android Framework
10/13
Delegated Account Recovery
11/13
AI-Powered Analytics Suggestions
12/13
Facebook Spaces aka Facebook In VR
Advertisement
13/13
Bonus: Zuckerberg responds to 'Snapchat copycat' criticism
TOP