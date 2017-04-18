-
Developer
Facebook expands its open-source portfolio with new UI framework for Android
At its F8 developer conference, Facebook today announced that it is open-sourcing Litho, a declarative framework for building efficient user interfaces on… Read More
-
Developer
Facebook launches React VR, a new JavaScript framework for building basic VR apps
Facebook today announced the launch of React VR, a new JavaScript framework that lets developers build virtual reality experiences with the help of JavaScript. Read More
-
Developer
Facebook announces React Fiber, a rewrite of its React framework
Facebook has completely rewritten React, its popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces. The company hasn’t previously talked about React… Read More
-
Developer
Facebook updates Messenger with support for QR codes, food delivery through M and more
Facebook is launching a couple of new features for its Messenger platform today. Among those is an update to its M virtual assistant, which can now help you… Read More
-
Advertising Tech
Facebook analytics gets smarter with Automated Insights and Custom Dashboards
Facebook’s VP of Partnerships, Ime Archibong, announced updates to Facebook Analytics as well as Facebook Login and Account Kit during his F8 keynote… Read More
-
Apps
Facebook Messenger launches group bots and bot discovery tab
Facebook today launched two powerful ways for people to find Messenger bots to use, addressing the discovery problem that’s plagued the platform’s… Read More
-
Cloud
Workplace by Facebook continues to mature
At the F8 conference today, Facebook announced a bunch of updates to its Workplace by Facebook team communications tool, including a slew of new partnerships… Read More
-
Developer
Udacity is going to help Facebook teach engineers within its Developer Circles
Facebook’s been steadily growing its Developer Circles initiative in recent months and today the company provided an update on growth and announced a… Read More
-
Policy
Facebook expands delegated account recovery in a play for the next billion users
Facebook is expanding a new account recovery tool it debuted in January that allows other sites such as GitHub to establish encrypted account recovery tokens… Read More
-
Facebook launches beta of Spaces, its goofy and fun social VR platform
More than three years after its acquisition of Oculus, Facebook is a product even more deeply intertwined with people’s online identities. Today, Facebook… Read More