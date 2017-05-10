0/11 Replay Gallery More Galleries Skip
Everything that happened at Microsoft Build Day 1
Day 1 of Microsoft’s Build developer conference is wrapping up, and we were there to see all their wonderful new containers, clouds and command lines in person. Here’s everything cool we saw today — be sure to tune in tomorrow, when we expect news in consumer tech, mixed reality and gaming.
1/11
500 million Windows 10 devices are active monthly
2/11
Going "planet-scale" with Cosmos DB
3/11
Presentation Translator does what it says on the tin
4/11
Visual Studio for Mac officially launches
5/11
Azure gets a full cloud-based Bash shell
6/11
Custom models for cognitive services
7/11
Azure batch training of AI models
8/11
Apps for teams now in the Office Store
9/11
MySQL and PostgreSQL get official Azure support
10/11
Dangling an Azure carrot in front of software vendors
11/11
Satya looked like this with hair
