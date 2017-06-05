Everything Apple announced at its WWDC keynote



WWDC is usually a key event for Apple. This is the company’s developer conference. While Apple has mostly focused on software news in recent years, this one was a bit different. We got a bit of everything, major software updates, new devices as well as a sneak peek at Apple’s roadmap for the coming months.

In case you missed it, here’s everything Apple announced today.

1/22

Apple Prime Video on the Apple TV

No major update for tvOS this year. Apple literally spent 1.5 minute talking about the Apple TV. And the only thing they had to announce is that… Amazon Prime Video is coming to the Apple TV!

2/22

The Apple Watch learns new tricks

watchOS 3 was still mostly about fixing the Apple Watch. With the next version of watchOS shipping this fall, Apple is finally looking forward. The Apple Watch will get a Siri-focused face that is going to suggest information based on your calendar, your location and more.

Similarly, Activity notifications are going to be tailored to you, encouraging you to go beyond your limits.

3/22

Hey, Woody!

Among other features, the Apple Watch is also getting Toy Story-themed watch faces and OMG I can’t wait this is the best thing ever.

4/22

High Sierra it is

After macOS Sierra, meet macOS… High Sierra.

The new version has a bunch of improvements under the hood, such as Metal 2, support for VR headsets, APFS, HEVC support and more.

One of the only front-facing change is Safari improvements. The new browser is going to be much faster. By default, auto-playing videos won’t play, and invasive advertising cookies are going to be blocked.

Photos is also getting some love as well as the Mail app.

5/22

iMac update

The iMac is getting a much-needed update with higher RAM capacity (32GB on the 21.5-inch iMac, 64GB on the 27-inch iMac). SSD drives will also be 50 percent faster. And it’s going to come with some high-end AMD graphics cards.

The 4k 21.5-inch iMac now starts at $1,299.

6/22

Kaby Lake for everyone

It feels like the new MacBook Pro was announced just yesterday. But those laptops are already receiving a minor update with Kaby Lake processors, faster SSDs and more.

The 12-inch MacBook is also getting some love. All those updates ship today.

7/22

One more iMac

Finally, Apple previewed the iMac Pro. It comes with a space grey finish and matching accessories, and it is a beast. Think about it as a sort of Mac Pro built into an iMac. It starts at $4,999 and it has 6 Thunderbolt 3 ports, a bunch of standard USB 3 ports, 10Gbps Ethernet, Intel Xeon processors, etc.

Don’t expect to see those beasts before the end of the year though.

8/22

iOS 11 brings everything and more

Surprise, Apple has been working on iOS 11! It brings a ton of small and big improvements and it’s coming in September. So sit back and relax while I list all the major features.

9/22

iMessage apps are back

iMessage apps may or may not be a great idea, but it’s hard to know for sure because they are so hard to use. Instead of having to tap on three different buttons, Apple is going to show a convenient shortcut drawers to launch your most useful iMessage apps.

This is how you’re going to be able to send money to your friends using Apple Pay too.

10/22

It's just like Venmo, but with Apple Pay

When somebody sends you cash, you get an Apple Pay Cash card in your wallet. You can spend this cash using Apple Pay, send it to other friends or withdraw everything to your bank account.

11/22

Hey, Siri, you're growing up

Siri is getting new voices with more natural elocution. You’ll be able to use Siri to translate sentences. And in general, it’s going to be aware of the context based on your calendar, your location, what you’re doing with your phone and more.

As always, everything happens on the device.

12/22

Apple Boomerang

Ok they didn’t call it Apple Boomerang, but the camera is learning new tricks, including a new bounce effect that lets you create Instagram’s Boomerang-like animations. You’ll get more control over live photos, better image processing, HEVC video support.

The smart album in the Memories tab should be… smarter too.

13/22

Control Center, v2

Control Center hasn’t changed much over the years. Apple is going to make Control Center customizable and denser. You won’t have to swipe between multiple tabs anymore. Everything is going to be on the same screen.

And if you want more control, you can 3D Touch on the media player for instance to get more details.

14/22

A tiny Apple Maps update

Not much is going on for Apple Maps. The company is adding maps for malls and airports, as well as a new ‘Do not disturb’ mode. When you drive, your phone will automatically suggest this mode so that you don’t get any notification. If somebody texts you, iOS is going to auto-reply.

15/22

AirPlay and Sonos fell in love

The AirPlay audio protocol is getting a second version. Now, you can control multiple speakers at once over Wi-Fi. You can enable and disable speakers in no time.

And the best part is that AirPlay is now open, meaning that developers can play with it.

16/22

App Store: Apple News edition

The App Store is getting a complete redesign. It looks a lot like Apple News, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing as the Apple News app looks much more modern than the current App Store.

There’s a ‘Today’ tab as well as two separate tabs for games and apps. There will be a big focus on content, text and images with this redesign.

17/22

Take that, Facebook

Apple unveiled ARKit, a new API for developers. It adds new capabilities to the iPhone camera as it can now measure depth and put objects on top of tables for instance. The demo was quite impressive to be honest.

It’s worth noting that it was a live demo, unlike Facebook’s demo of the exact same feature at F8.

18/22

The iPad Pro is growing up

No, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is not getting bigger. But the 9.7-inch iPad Pro is getting a 20 percent larger display (10.5-inch display). It’s going to be roughly the same size as the old one thanks to thinner bezels.

The display looks much better with a variable refresh rate. And of course, there’s a better A10X chip inside. New iPads start shipping next week with more storage than the previous version. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is getting similar improvements.

19/22

A dock… on an iPad

But that was just the start. iOS 11 is also bringing major changes to iOS for the iPad specifically. There’s now a dock with your favorite apps that you can bring up with a swipe from the bottom of the screen. You can drag and drop a file on an icon to open it in this app.

There are now floating windows with apps if you want to work on multiple apps at once. And yes, there is even a new Files app to manage all your files. The iPad looks more and more like a Mac.

20/22

Making the experience more fluid

Overall, this new iPad OS feels more fluid. You can use your Apple Pencil to draw in the Notes app. This text is then searchable using Spotlight. You can annotate screenshot. You can also scan documents with the default Camera app.

21/22

One more thing

The giant pill-shaped thing on the image is the HomePod, Apple’s new speaker. The company focused on the quality of the speaker first and foremost. This could be a great speaker to play music around your home.

But it also comes with Siri, so you’ll be able to use it pretty much the same way as the Amazon Echo. The HomePod is coming in December for $349.

22/22

That's it for now

This was a packed one. From hardware to software, from AR to AI, Apple is going full speed. Not everything will work on the first try, but it’s good to see that Apple is not standing still.

I’m sure we’ll learn more about the new devices and software updates in the coming days as well.

