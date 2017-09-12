Everything Apple announced at its iPhone X keynote

Posted by
Everything Apple announced at its iPhone X keynote

Posted by
Apple’s September event is always a big one. And this year is no different. There were new iPhones, a new Apple Watch and even a new Apple TV. Surprisingly, Apple announced not one, not two but three different iPhone models — including a mysterious iPhone X.

In case you missed it, here’s everything Apple announced today.

The Steve Jobs Theater

Before announcing any actual product, this event in particular was already special. It was the first event on Apple’s new campus, at the Steve Jobs Theater.

It’s a fancy place with a lot of nice architectural details. There was a touching Steve Jobs tribute at the beginning of the conference.

Apple Watch Series 3

The new Apple Watch looks just like the old one. But it has a secret weapon. It comes with LTE connectivity using an electronic SIM.

You’ll be able to call people with your watch using your regular phone number. And you’ll also be able to stream music from Apple Music without any phone. It also has some advanced heart rate monitoring features.

Your watch will tell you when you’re stressed, which should make you even more stressed.

Orders begin on September 145

You’ll be able to order the new Apple Watch on September 15. Only a handful of countries will sell the LTE-enabled watch for $399. Non-LTE watches will cost $329. They’ll be in store on September 22nd.

The Apple Watch Series 1 is sticking around for $249.

Everybody gets 4K

The Apple TV hasn’t been updated for a while. That’s why Apple announced a much more powerful Apple TV 4K. As the name suggests, it supports 4K movies, as well as HDR color profiles.

If you rent or buy movies in iTunes, it now costs the same to get a 4K movies, and all your existing movies have been upgraded at no cost.

The Netflix app should also support 4K, as well as the upcoming Amazon video app.

Do you like sports?

The TV app on your Apple TV, iPhone or iPad will get a dedicated sports tab. It should work with third-party service providers, such as ESPN. And it’ll bring all live and upcoming games in a single place.

If you’re wondering about this mysterious TV app, Apple is also launching the new TV app in more countries with international partners. This app is the central hub for all your content apps.

Meet the iPhone 8

It’s time for some serious talk. Here it is, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. It looks more or less like the iPhone 7, but with a glass back. It comes in three colors — silver, space gray and a new gold finish that looks like a hybrid between gold and rose gold.

And it’s a beast. It has a new A11 Bionic chip, improved camera sensors and image processors, a true tone display and more.

New photo features

Thanks to a better GPU, the camera app lets you mimic studio effects. You’ll need an iPhone 8 Plus for this feature as it requires two cameras to analyze depth in the picture.

I have to say that it looked quite impressive during the demo. But the iPhone 8 is nothing compared to…

Meet… the iPhone X?

The real star of the show was the iPhone X. With an impressive edge-to-edge display, the iPhone X feels like a giant screen. There’s a cut out at the top for all the camera and proximity sensors, but it’s still quite convincing.

It comes with many of the components of the iPhone 8, but adds a couple of features…

Goodbye, Touch ID

If you love the fingerprint sensor in your phone, it’s time to say goodbye. Apple is replacing the home button with Face ID. It uses infrared sensors to build a 3D map of your face (even in the dark) so that you can unlock your phone just by looking at it.

Apple promises that it’s very secure and that all apps that rely on Touch ID will be able to use Face ID. Let’s find out in our review in a few days.

Are animojis creepy or what?

Apple had a great, awesome idea. What if you could record an audio message and use these face tracking sensors to make you look like a fox, an alien or a pig?

These are animojis, and you’re either going to love them or hate them.

Wireless charging everywhere

Finally, Apple announced that the iPhone 8 and iPhone X will support wireless charging. There will be an optional charging case for the AirPods. And the Apple Watch already charges wirelessly.

Apple is going to sell its own wireless charger, the AirPower. But it’s supposed to come out in 2018. Fortunately, you can also buy a Qi-compatible wireless charger on Amazon as Apple is using the industry standard this time around.

This is going to be expensive

If you’ve already fallen in love with the iPhone X, it’s going to cost quite a lot of money.

The iPhone 8/iPhone 8 Plus is coming out on September 22 for $699/$799 with 64GB of storage. There’s a 256GB option.

The iPhone X is coming out on November 3 (pre-orders on October 27) for $999 with 64GB. Of course, you can pay more for 256GB.

The iPhone SE, 6s, 6s Plus, 7 and 7 Plus are also sticking around.

And that’s how Apple ends up printing a lot of money.

