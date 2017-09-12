0/12 Replay Gallery More Galleries Skip
Everything Apple announced at its iPhone X keynote
Apple’s September event is always a big one. And this year is no different. There were new iPhones, a new Apple Watch and even a new Apple TV. Surprisingly, Apple announced not one, not two but three different iPhone models — including a mysterious iPhone X.
In case you missed it, here’s everything Apple announced today.
1/12
The Steve Jobs Theater
2/12
Apple Watch Series 3
3/12
Orders begin on September 145
4/12
Everybody gets 4K
5/12
Do you like sports?
6/12
Meet the iPhone 8
7/12
New photo features
8/12
Meet… the iPhone X?
9/12
Goodbye, Touch ID
10/12
Are animojis creepy or what?
11/12
Wireless charging everywhere
12/12
This is going to be expensive
