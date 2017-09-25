A history of HTC in 12 devices
HTC on Friday basically sold a huge portion of itself to Google, which is clearly hoping to use the company’s talent for hardware in its own push for self-branded devices. It’s the end of an era for a major company that has been a friend to Google and Android for a decade — perfect timing for a little retrospective on HTC’s many and varied devices.
Seeing these all at once is also an interesting lesson in just how much HTC loved the number 1. How many can you count in product names?
2005: Universal
2007: Touch (AKA Elf, AKA Vogue)
2008: G1 (AKA Dream)
G1 bonus slide
2010: Evo 4G
2010: Nexus One
2012: 8X
2012: One
2013: First
2014: RE
2016: 10
2016: Vive
2017: U11
