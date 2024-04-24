Spotify submits a new update to Apple with pricing information for EU users

Spotify said today that it has submitted a new version of its app for EU users with pricing information and basic site information. Critically, the version doesn’t contain the link to the website.

The music streaming company said it is not opting into Apple’s new Digital Markets Act (DMA) changes that charge a “core technology fee” for developers with more than 1 million annual downloads.

The company said that the new update features bare minimum details that are in line with the European Commission’s ruling.

“Despite Apple’s attempts to punish developers with new fees, we remain committed to giving consumers a real choice in our app at no increased cost. That’s why we have submitted a new update to Apple. It features basic pricing and website information – the bare minimum outlined under the European Commission’s ruling in its music streaming case,” Dustee Jenkins, Spotify’s Chief Public Affairs Officer, said in a statement.

By charging developers to communicate with consumers through in-app links, Apple continues to break European law. It’s past time for the Commission to enforce its decision so that consumers can see real, positive benefits.”

The version is yet to be approved by Apple, so Spotify will still have to wait until it goes live. Once Apple approves this, Spotify-free users in the EU will be able to see the perks and pricing information of different premium plans.

However, they won’t be able to click on a link to go to the company’s website and buy those plans. Spotify said that the final version will have language indicating that users will need to visit the website via their browsers and buy a plan.

Last month, Spotify submitted a similar update to the App Store with a link to their website. However, Apple didn’t approve that version, and the music-streaming company didn’t hear back from Apple.

Spotify argues that under the DMA, gatekeepers (in this case, Apple’s App Store) should allow businesses to promote different offers to users on their apps.

Spotify submitted the previous update after the European Commission slapped a fine of €1.84 billion ($ 2 billion) on Apple for the company’s anti-competitive practices in the music streaming market. In response, Apple said it plans to challenge EC’s decision.

“From now on, Apple will have to allow music streaming developers to communicate freely with their own users, be it within the app, or by email, or any other way of communicating,” EC commissioner Margrethe Vestager said at that time.