TikTok starts testing its Instagram competitor TikTok Notes in Canada and Australia

TikTok is rolling out its Instagram competitor, TikTok Notes, in select markets. The app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in Canada and Australia, the company said.

The company said on X that it is in the “early stage” of the app’s rollout. TikTok said that the app is “a dedicated space for photo and text content.”

/1 We're in the early stages of experimenting with a dedicated space for photo and text content with TikTok Notes. Starting today, TikTok Notes is available for download and limited testing in Australia and Canada. — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) April 17, 2024

“We hope that the TikTok community will use TikTok Notes to continue sharing their moments through photo posts. Whether documenting adventures, expressing creativity, or simply sharing snapshots of one’s day, the TikTok Notes experience is designed for those who would like to share and engage through photo content,” it said.

The company didn’t say much about the app’s features and functionality apart from the fact that users can log in with their existing TikTok account. Even the app’s description on the app store is pretty thin on details.

“TikTok Notes is a lifestyle platform that offers informative photo-text content about people’s lives, where you can see individuals sharing their travel tips and daily recipes,” the description on the app stores read.

The screenshots on the App Store listing suggest that the posts will appear in two-column grids on the home page. The screenshots also indicate that you can post multiple photos through a carousel post.

Earlier this month, TechCrunch reported that the Bytedance-owned company’s Instagram competitor is likely to be named TikTok Notes.

Notably, TikTok already allows image and text posts. However, the company wants to create a new space for this kind of post to compete with Meta’s apps like Instagram and Threads.