TikTok partners with AXS to sell tickets for live events worldwide

Tiktok said today that it has partnered with ticketing company AXS to sell tickets for events worldwide. The ByteDance-owned app is introducing this feature in the US, UK, Sweden, and Australia at launch. Users in these regions can tap on the events highlighted in videos or on artists’ profiles to buy tickets through AXS.

TikTok had signed a similar deal with Ticketmaster for U.S.-based events in 2022, and expanded the partnership in 2023 to sell tickets in 20 more countries.

The short-video platform said it will let certified artists promote their live events by adding AXS event links to their videos, and sell tickets via an in-app ticketing feature.

AXS also sells tickets on other entertainment services, such as Spotify and Bandsintown, through its AXS Anywhere program.

Last October, TikTok onboarded Tickets.com as a partner to sell passes for its first live music event.