Threads is finally testing a recent filter for search results

Meta-owned social network Threads is finally testing a “Recent” filter to sort search results by the latest. Instagram head Adam Mosseri noted Monday that this is a limited test, and the feature is available to only a few people.

“We’re starting to test this with a small number of people, so it’s easier to find relevant search results in real-time,” he said in a reply to a user.

A user part of the test posted that they could see “Top” and “Recent” filters on the search results screen. They noted that the “Recent” filter isn’t strictly chronological, but it shows the latest posts better than the “Top” filter.

Earlier this year, the company accidentally rolled out the option to sort search results by the latest. At that time, the company said it was an “internal prototype available for a small number of people.”

Last November, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that Threads didn’t have a feature to search for real-time results, as it could create a “safety loophole.”

“To clarify, having a comprehensive list of *every* post with a specific word in chronological order inevitably means spammers and other bad actors pummel the view with content by simply adding the relevant words or tags. And before you ask why we don’t take down that bad content, understand there’s a lot more content that people don’t want to see than we can or should take down.” Mosseri said at that time, explaining why Threads didn’t have an option to sort search results.