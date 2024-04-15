Jio Financial, BlackRock to tap India’s wealth management market

Jio Financial Services, part of the Indian conglomerate Reliance, is forming a joint venture with U.S. asset manager BlackRock to set up a wealth management and broking business in India, the two firms said Monday.

The announcement follows BlackRock and Jio Financial launching a joint venture last year to offer asset management services in India. The two companies plan to invest $150 million each in the joint venture, they said last year.

The expansion of BlackRock and Jio Financial’s partnership underscores Reliance’s growing ambitions in the financial services sector. The $237 billion Indian firm already leads the nation’s refinery, retail and telecom sectors.

Jio Financial Services said in a report last year that it was taking a direct-to-customer approach, using alternate data models for personalized offerings and a unified app for diverse customer financial needs, to cut costs and tailor interactions.

Since its public debut in August, Jio Financial Services has already expanded to insurance and lending businesses.