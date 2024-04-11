X is removing ability to hide checkmarks for premium users

Last year, Elon Musk-owned social network X rolled out a feature for paid users to hide their checkmarks from others. Now, the company is sending notifications to users saying that the feature will go away soon.

Just like a lot of decisions taken by X, there is no definite timeline as to when the hide your checkmark feature will go away.

Lol noooooooo…. I liked being a X Premium subscriber, but I didn't like the dumb checkmark. Come on @elonmusk, let me hide that I'm paying for your dumb website. pic.twitter.com/9vfarfOySV — Haje (@Haje) April 11, 2024

BREAKING: #X seems to be removing the ability to hide the verification checkmark! pic.twitter.com/1Kn2OU4puj — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) April 11, 2024

Last week, the company removed the section describing how to hide the checkmark feature from the X Premium support page before sending notifications to users. The feature wasn’t available to the basic tier of subscribers.

“As a Premium or Premium+ subscriber, you can choose to hide your checkmark on your account. The checkmark will be hidden on your profile and posts. The checkmark may still appear in some places, and some features could still reveal that you have an active subscription,” the description read.

Earlier this month, the social network started handing out blue checkmarks to influential users with more than 2,500 “verified” followers. The company also started offering its Premium subscription to these users and Premium+ subscription to users with more than 5,000 verified followers.

Last year, Musk removed the legacy verification checkmark after introducing a subscription program for it. However, the company soon reinstated the blue checkmark for top accounts. Essentially, the verification program is headed back to where it started — verifying notable people.