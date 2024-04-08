Google rolls out Gemini in Android Studio for coding assistance

Google continues rolling out Gemini to different products as today the company announced that Android Studio’s bot is getting upgraded with Gemini Pro.

In May 2023, during the Google IO developer event, the company first introduced Studio Bot powered by the PaLM-2 foundation model. The company is rolling out Gemini in Android Studio in over 180 countries for the Android Studio Jellyfish version.

In February, Google also updated the base model for the Bard chatbot from PaLM-2 to Gemini Pro.

Just like the Studio Bot, the new Gemini bot lives in the IDE (Integrated Development Environment) and developers can ask coding-related questions.

The company said developers should notice improved answer quality in code completions, debugging, finding relevant resources, and writing documentation.

Google said that for privacy reasons, users will have to log in and enable Gemini explicitly to use it. Plus, the chatbot’s responses are dependent mostly on the conversation history and context provided by the developer.

The company said users can easily access the Gemini API starter template through Android Studio to add generative AI-powered features to their apps.

Google is determined to compete with tools like GitHub Copilot in its different developer-facing products. Last year, it introduced the PaLM-2-based Codey assistant to answer queries about programming and Google Cloud Services.