Spotify reuses its live audio tech through Listening Party feature

Spotify’s live audio app is no longer active, but the company has been using the tech to connect fans and artists better with the “Listening Party” feature. The feature lets high-engaging fans join events like releasing of an album by an artist with opportunities to ask them questions.

The company confirmed to TechCrunch that it has been testing this feature in the U.S. and Indonesia since December 2023 with plans to expand to more markets.

“It’s still in its early stages but we’ve had a few artists test over the last few months including Zara Larsson and Bleachers,” A Spotify spokesperson said.

A Listening Party is listed under the events section of an artist’s profile. Spotify said that while typically top fans of a band receive a specific invitation, any Spotify Premium user can join the Listening Party through the listing. The company didn’t specify what kind of user counts as a top fan besides folks who have “demonstrated an affinity for the artist over time.”

Since Spotify is using real-time audio tech, fans can request to go “on stage” during a session to interact with the artist. Plus, each listening party has a live chat room during the event.

The company said the feature allows fans to shop the latest merch from artists while streaming music alongside other fans. Last year, the company launched an in-app Merch Hub, to give fans personalized recommendations to buy stuff from different artists.

Notably, Spotify has had a Group Session feature to listen to songs with your friends. Now it is trying to bring parts of group listening and live audio interactions together with the Listening Party feature.

Over the last few years, the company has also tried to grow direct engagement between fans and artists through merchandise sales, events, and ticketing.