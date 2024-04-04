DataStax acquires the startup behind low-code AI builder Langflow

DataStax made a name for itself by commercializing the open source Apache Cassandra NoSQL database, but these days, the company’s focus is squarely on using its database chops to build a “one-stop GenAI stack.” One of the first building blocks for this was to bring vector search capabilities to its hosted Astra DB service last summer. Since then, it’s built out more of its stack for building GenAI applications backed by Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and today, the company announced the next stop in this direction by announcing that it has acquired Logspace, the company behind Langflow, a low-code tool for building RAG-based applications.

DataStax did not share the price of the acquisition.

Logspace launched in 2022 with a mission to help businesses adopt machine learning. Early on, the company was more of a consultancy than a product company. Logspace co-founder and CEO Rodrigo Nader previously worked on machine learning problems at enterprise AI company Bitvore, together with co-founder and CTO Gabriel Luiz Freitas Almeida. They self-funded the company and by 2023, the founding team had launched Langflow, which quickly gained some traction as an early open source low-code/no-code tool for creating GenAI apps.

“This acquisition will provide current Langflow developers and current DataStax developers additional resources and integrations to elevate their applications to match the scale of their ambitions,” said Chet Kapoor, CEO and chairman of DataStax. “Langflow is focused on democratizing and accelerating generative AI development for any developer or company, and in joining DataStax, we’re working together to enable developers to put their wild new generative AI ideas on a fast path to production.”

The DataStax team argues that this acquisition effectively completes its effort to build a one-stop generative AI stack. After all, it can now offer its users a single tool that combines built-in connections to DataStax’s own Astra DB and tools like the LangChain toolkit and LlamaIndex for connecting different data sources, with an easy-to-use visual editor for building GenAI chatbots for internal and external use.

Langflow will continue to operate as a separate entity, so existing users shouldn’t notice any immediate changes.

“We couldn’t be more excited about joining the DataStax team and supercharging our ability to grow the Langflow platform, bringing it to more researchers, developers, enterprises and entrepreneurs working on generative AI applications,” said Nader. “With DataStax, we will be fully focused on the execution of our product vision, roadmap and community collaboration, and will continue to add to the greatest breadth of integrations across different AI ecosystem projects and products — including more data sources and databases, models, applications and APIs.”