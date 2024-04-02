Indeed announces AI-powered work experience writer and support for multiple resumes

Hiring portal Indeed has redesigned the profile page for users, allowing individuals to use an AI-powered writer to fill up work experience and also added support for multiple resumes. The company has also launched a set of smart sourcing suites for recruiters with features like AI-powered candidate summaries and custom messages.

Recruiter Holdings-owned Indeed is revamping its profile page and adding AI-aided features to better compete with rivals like LinkedIn, Talent.com, and ZipRecruiter. The new AI-powered work experience writer helps people form better descriptions of different projects.

The company is also adding support for saving up to five resumes so that an individual can easily pick the most relevant copy when applying for different kinds of roles. Both the features will roll out soon, Indeed said.

The job seeking portal already had a toggle to make a user’s profile visible to recruiters. But now the company is turning it on by default and making it easily accessible on the settings page.

On the other side, the company is releasing a smart sourcing suite for recruiters to reduce what they are calling “irrelevant outreach” — when employers reach out to candidates that don’t match the job profile. Apart from advanced search filters, companies can also access AI-powered candidate summaries.

Indeed is also adding AI-powered smart messaging and automated interview scheduling. The AI-assisted messaging tool enables hiring managers to create or modify communication with job seekers. During the testing phase, the company said it observed that recruiters that used the smart sourcing feature for hiring saved up to six hours per week.

When we asked the company about how it avoids biases or ensures that AI-powered summaries don’t miss out on key details, Indeed said that it employs a responsible AI team to thwart harm.

Indeed’s rival LinkedIn has also infused AI into multiple aspects such as learning, recruitment, marketing sales, messaging, and profile enhancement.

Deepti Patibandla, Senior Director of Product at Indeed, told TechCrunch over a call that the company wants to continue its focus on getting people hired.

“While LinkedIn is more of a professional social network or a platform, at Indeed, we want to get more people hired. That is the core value of our business. As a differentiator, we want to make the hiring process easier,” she said.

“We want to make sure that people are getting the right jobs and not getting inundated by random jobs. Those two are our main focal points for now. Long term we see the opportunity for users to come to Indeed to set their career trajectory path.”

Last year, Indeed laid off 2,200 employees or 15% of its staff. At that time, CEO Chris Hyams said that the organization was “simply too big for what lies ahead.”