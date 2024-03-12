Code suggests that TikTok could be building an app for photos

After rivaling music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple music with TikTok Music, ByteDance might be looking at creating an Instagram competitor named TikTok Photos, code found in the TikTok app suggests.

As spotted by The SpAndroid blog, TikTok’s APK file — an installable file format for Android — contains references and icons to a new app named TikTok Photos. According to the description in the APK version 33.8.4, this app could cater to “like-minded people who enjoy photo posts.”

However, TechCrunch found a slightly different language in the newer 33.8.5 version.

“Whether you’re a world traveler, food blogger, or simply enjoy sharing what’s going on in your life, TikTok Photos is our all-new photo-sharing platform dedicated to helping creators like you reach other like-minded people,” the description reads.

“TikTok Photos is our all-new photo-sharing platform where we’ve made it easier to enjoy and discover photo posts.”

The APK also has a representative icon of the potential TikTok Photos service in old TikTok colors.

The Bytedance-owned platform is competing on multiple fronts as it is planning to take on the likes of YouTube with 30-minute-long videos. Last July, the platform added text posts to rival platforms like X and Threads. Through this update, users could already add photo posts to the network, but the company could be working on a separate platform to make photos stand out.

TikTok didn’t immediately comment on the story.