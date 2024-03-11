Open Navigation

Musk’s Grok goes open-source and Reddit updates its IPO filing

Alex Wilhelm Theresa Loconsolo 9 hours

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Monday show, in which we take a look back at the weekend and what’s ahead in the week. Over the weekend, we dropped an interview with Roger Lee that is well worth your time, and here’s our take on Reddit’s IPO financials.

Here’s what we got into today:

