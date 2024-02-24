Equity Shot: All about the Reddit IPO!

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Weekend team, we have something both short and sweet for you: A dig into the Reddit IPO filing that came out just after we recorded our final, regular episode of the week. Since we could not wait until Monday to talk about the numbers, we have an overview here for your delectation.

If you want to read along:

The Reddit IPO could be this year’s public-offering starting gun, or it could be a wet blanket on the year’s liquidity cycle. We’ll see how it prices, and even more how it trades when it does list. For now, we’re counting down until we get an S-1/A!