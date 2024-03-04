Google’s latest Pixel Drop will let users post high-quality photos, videos on Instagram

Google today announced its latest set of Pixel-related features for phones, tablets, and watches, such as 10-bit video support for Instagram, expansion of the Circile to search feature, automatic workout detection on the original pixel watch, and selective app screening for multiple pixel devices.

Pixel phone updates

The company is now allowing users to capture and upload 10-bit HDR videos on Instagram. Additionally, it is also adding support for sharing Ultra HDR images on Instagram. This feature is available to users on the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Fold.

In January, Google introduced its “Circle to search” feature, which lets users circle an item on the screen to perform a search, with Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series launch. Later in the month, the company made the feature available to Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users. Google today said the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users will be able to use this feature soon.

Google has made improvements such as conversation mode to its call screening feature. The new Pixel Drop brings a “Hello” chip in this mode, which will have Google Assistant nudge to caller to speak. Plus, the assistant can also ask the caller to wait if you can’t screen the call right away.

Pixel Watch updates

Google is rolling out two updates to the original Pixel Watch to help users train better, namely Pace training and Heart Zone training. The Pace training mode uses GPS and motion sensors to notify you if you fall outside the pace range you have specified before the workout. Similarly, the Heart Zone training mode works to monitor heart rate ranges.

The new update also brings automatic workout start and stop detection to the first-gen Pixel Watch.

Additionally, the company is releasing the Fitbit Relax app for guided breading experiences and mindfulness to both Pixel Watches.

Portfolio updates

Google will be rolling out an update that lets all devices including the Pixel 5a and newer, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold, let you just share a specific app’s screen during a video call.

Additionally, the company is adding support to quickly add a previously used FastPair-compatible Bluetooth accessory to a new device through subsequent pairing features.

The company is also allowing users to use a stylus or their finger to annotate documents on the Pixel Tablet, and Pixel 8 and newer. With the new update, the Pixel Tablet is getting a feature where the keyboard shrinks to a smaller size if you are using voice input.