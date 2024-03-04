Disrupt 2024 call for speakers now open

Got the passion and the know-how, and want to make a difference in tech? Then mark your calendars for TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 happening in San Francisco from October 28–30. We’re on the lookout for dynamic speakers like you to grace our event with your insights. Apply to speak by April 26 here.

Here’s how you can become a speaker at TechCrunch Disrupt

If you’re a trailblazing startup founder, a savvy VC, or an industry luminary, we want to hear from you. Share your expertise with fellow founders, innovators, and entrepreneurs across the startup landscape.

In your application, pitch us your topic with a catchy title and a compelling description. Then choose your preferred presentation format:

Breakout session: Take the spotlight with up to four speakers, including a moderator. Deliver a 30-minute presentation followed by a 20-minute Q&A session with a live audience of up to 100 attendees. You’ll have the chance to showcase a presentation and utilize limited AV capabilities. Each speaker will lead one breakout session during Disrupt.

Take the spotlight with up to four speakers, including a moderator. Deliver a 30-minute presentation followed by a 20-minute Q&A session with a live audience of up to 100 attendees. You’ll have the chance to showcase a presentation and utilize limited AV capabilities. Each speaker will lead one breakout session during Disrupt. Roundtable discussion: Lead an engaging 30-minute interactive discussion with an intimate audience of up to 40 attendees. There’s no presentation or AV — just pure, organic conversation. You will host your roundtable discussion twice during Disrupt.

Call for speakers timeline

The deadline for Audience Choice applications is April 26, and we’ll announce the finalists no later than May 3. Audience Choice voting kicks off from May 13 to May 24. We’ll publish the selected topics, descriptions, and speakers online, where TechCrunch readers — and your followers — can vote for their favorite sessions.

Wondering what kind of topics steal the spotlight at Disrupt? Take a peek at the featured subjects from the Disrupt 2023 agenda.

Ready to seize the stage at Disrupt? Don’t wait — apply here by April 26 and show us what you’re made of!

