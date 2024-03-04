Apple’s €1.84B fine, new AI rules in India and the latest pre-IPO round

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Monday show, in which we take a look back at the weekend and what’s ahead in the week. Over the weekend we had a great chat with Nubank’s CEO, which you can find here. OK, on to the show notes!

We are back Wednesday, see you then!