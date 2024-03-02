Nubank CEO dishes on the neobank’s profit surge and how tourist VCs in LatAm have gone home

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our interview show, where we sit down with a guest, think about their work, and unpack the rest.

This week, we talked to David Vélez, the co-founder and CEO of Nubank, the $50 billion São Paulo, Brazil-based digital bank that offers credit cards, checking accounts and life insurance to consumers.