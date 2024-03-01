Apple reverses decision about blocking web apps on iPhones in the EU

Apple has reversed its decision about blocking web apps, also known as Progressive Web Apps (PWAs), on iPhones in the EU. The company updated its developer page saying that after receiving many requests to support PWAs, it will reinstate the functionality in the upcoming public release of iOS 17.4

PWAs can act like native apps and access different functionalities of your device without taking up too much space on your phone. These apps can also send you notifications and keep you logged in to a service.

Last month, Apple reduced the functionality of PWAs as mere website shortcuts with the release of the second beta of iOS 17.4, as security researcher Tommy Mysk and Open Web Advocacy had first pointed out. The company then updated its developer page saying that because of security risks like malicious web apps reading data from other web apps and accessing cameras, it decided to end support for home screen apps.

The iPhone maker pointed towards the Digital Markets Act (DMA) compliance as part of the reason for this decision. The act forced Apple to open up the browser ecosystem and not limit developers to only WebKit, allowing them to choose a different engine.

Apple also said that PWAs had “very low user adoption” so there might not be a lot of impact on users. However, the move didn’t sit well with the regulators so they started to investigate the issue by sending questions to developers, as reported by the Financial Times. Separately, the Open Web Advocacy group published an open letter addressed to Tim Cook to lift the ban on web apps, which was signed by hundreds of organizations and individuals including Mastodon, internet advocate Cory Doctorow

and Vercel CTO Malte Ubl.

Apple’s reversal only applies to web apps based on WebKit, as 9to5Mac noted. Users won’t be able to take advantage of this functionality if a browser chooses to use a different engine.

Full text of Apple’s update: