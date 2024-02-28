WhatsApp now lets you search conversations by date on Android

WhatsApp announced today that it is rolling out a “search by date” function for individual and group chats on Android devices. The feature has been available on other platforms including iOS, Mac desktop, and WhatsApp Web.

Mark Zuckerberg shared the announcement on his WhatsApp channel with a video of him searching for an old chat about Karaoke. Users can only search for a chat on a particular date instead of specifying a date range.

To use the feature, users have to go a one-on-one or group chat details by tapping on the contact or the group name. To search by date, they have to tap on the search button and then tap the calendar icon.

Users can already search through conversations by media type such as links, media, and docs through the conversation detail page.

WhatsApp has been testing other search-related features as well. In December, WABetaInfo noted that the company is experimenting with chat filters such as “All”, “Unread”, “Contacts” and “Groups”. Earlier this month, the blog said that the company was developing another filter called “Favorites” to quickly check starred messages.

Last week, WhatsApp announced support for new text formatting options such as bulleted lists, numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code for individual and group chat along with Channels.