Threads adds a bookmarking feature for saving favorite posts

Threads, the Twitter-like app from Instagram, is shaping up to look more like its competitor X with the recent launches of trending topics, an in-app camera, drafts, and as of today, a bookmarking feature for saving posts for later reference more privately than using a public “like” (the heart icon.)

Bookmarking has been a popular feature for former X users and heavy news consumers, as it allows you to curate a collection of links and posts you may need to refer back to for any reason — perhaps because of a long article you intend to read later, or a significant piece of information you want to recall. On X, paid subscribers can even organize their bookmarks into various folders for easier access.

While the bookmarking icon is within easy reach on X at the bottom of the post, the new feature on Threads is a bit more hidden. Instead of being able to save a post from the app’s main timeline, you’ll have to tap on the three-dot menu to access the “Save” option.

To return to your bookmarks at a later time, you’ll need to head into the app’s Settings screen.

After announcing the news about the new addition via Threads (of course!), several users complained in the comments that they don’t yet have access to this feature or even the recently announced trends. That’s because Instagram is rolling out new Threads features in phases over time, not to all of the Threads user base at once. This is par for the course for Threads, not only because the project has fewer engineering resources, compared with the rest of Meta, but because Threads is still a sizable app on its own, with some 130 million monthly active users.

Bookmarks aren’t the only new feature being spotted by Threads users. Another Threads user noticed they’ve now begun to receive notifications from Threads and Facebook in their Instagram notifications. In another effort to grow its app, Threads also began testing a cross-posting feature from Facebook to Threads, the company confirmed last week.