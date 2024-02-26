Why some VCs are pulling back from Europe, Google’s AI push, and who is the CEO of Byju’s?

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This is our Monday show, in which we take a look back at the weekend and what’s ahead in the week. We also had an extra episode this weekend digging into the Reddit IPO that you can find here.
On the pod this morning, here’s what we got into:
- Stocks are mixed around the world, and so are crypto prices. We also have a big earnings week, and we’ll soon see data from Workday, Zoom, Unity, Coupang, Klaviyo, Salesforce, Snowflake, Okta and Duolingo among other names.
- Google, and its work to bring Gemini to a host of hardware endpoints.
- Why U.S-.based venture capitalists face a host of troubles in conquering Europe.
- Interview Kickstart is the latest startup to self-fund for a long time before taking on venture capital. In its case, that patience has led to a $10 million round.
- And to close, who is the CEO of Byju’s?
