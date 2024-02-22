Rabbit’s Jesse Lyu hops into StrictlyVC LA on February 29

We’re announcing an exciting addition to our speaker lineup for StrictlyVC Los Angeles on February 29. Jesse Lyu, founder and CEO of rabbit Inc., will be joining us and showcasing rabbit r1, the pocket-sized AI hardware assistant that took CES — and the broader news cycle — by storm last month. Lyu is an entrepreneur renowned for his work in human-machine interaction. With rabbit, he leads a team dedicated to crafting intuitive experiences that redefine the way we interact with technology. Lyu has also nicely agreed to stick around after his appearance, so attendees can experience the “staggeringly ambitious” device that promises to do most, if not all, that your smartphone can do.

Who else is speaking at StrictlyVC LA, you ask?

In addition to Lyu, we’re also excited to hear from these industry leaders at next week’s event, particularly given that each has been in the news lately (so there’s no shortage of things to surface):

Tekedra Mawakana, co-CEO at Waymo

Tekedra Mawakana oversees Waymo’s overall strategy. Her primary focus? Ensuring the commercialization and wide adoption of Waymo Driver. She has spent more than 20 years advising consumer technology companies around the world.

Trae Stephens, general partner at Founders Fund

In addition to his work at Founders Fund, Trae Stephens is the co-founder and executive chairman of Anduril Industries, a defense technology company focused on autonomous systems, and co-founder of Sol, a next-generation wearable e-reader.

Meredith Whittaker, president of Signal

Meredith Whittaker has more than 17 years of experience in tech, spanning industry, academia and government. Her research and scholarly work has shaped global AI policy and shifted the public narrative on AI to better recognize the surveillance business practices and concentration of industrial resources that modern AI requires.

Faraz Fatemi, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners

Faraz joined Lightspeed as a Partner in 2022 and is focused on investments in consumer platforms. Previously, he was an early team member and operator at Clubhouse and Wave, leading monetization and growth initiatives, and spent time on the investing team at Bain Capital Ventures, focused largely on consumer internet and marketplaces.

