Apple launches a new app for tracking sports scores, stats

Apple today is continuing its investment in sports and subscriptions business with the launch of a new app for iPhone users, Apple Sports. The app will offer sports fans access to real-time scores, stats, and other information about their favorite teams and leagues, while introducing competition to other sports score aggregators on the App Store.

Initially available in the U.S., U.K. and Canada, the app will include information on the following leagues: MLS, NBA, NCAA, NHL, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Liga MX, Ligue 1, Premier League, and Serie A. Apple says more leagues will become available over time, including the MLB, NFL, NCASF, NWSL and WNBA for their upcoming seasons.

With the app, users will be able to customize their scoreboards to follow their favorite teams, leagues, and tournaments, and switch between various sections, like play-by-play information, team stats, lineup details and live betting odds — the latter, however, can optionally be turned off by the user in the settings, Apple notes. The company tells TechCrunch that the betting odds are provided by Draft Kings, but there is no revenue share agreement as the app itself does not support live betting.

While the app itself is free to use, it can help Apple direct customers to its other subscription offerings in live sports, via its Apple TV app where users can watch live games from Apple and their other apps. The company has been investing in its sports business over the past several years, inking partnerships with Major League Baseball, with a 10-year streaming deal that began in 2023. Last year it also began offering the MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app, for $14.99 per month or $99 per season. In addition, Apple TV offers a multiview feature for sports viewing, for watching things like Friday Night Baseball, Major League Soccer matches, and MLS and MLB live shows. (The feature is now available on iPad).

Sports can help Apple to grow its services revenue, which hit a record of $22.3 billion in the fourth quarter, encompassing areas of Apple’s business including Apple TV+, Apple Music, iCloud, the App Store, advertising and more. Over time, Apple could expand its Sports app with paid features, if it chose, though the company has not announced plans on that front as of yet.

In addition, Apple says users’ sports interests are associated with their Apple ID and will sync across other apps to personalize their experiences in Apple TV and Apple News. Users can tun off syncing, if they choose. The data may also be used to improve Apple’s personalized advertising.

The launch of the new sports app arrives alongside the kick-off of MLS’ 29th season, and Lionel Messi’s first full season with MLS, Apple also noted. Apple TV+ subscribers can add MLS Season Pass at a discounted rate of $12.99 per month or $79 per season.

Apple Sports is offered in English, French, and Spanish and requires iOS 17.2 or later to download and run.