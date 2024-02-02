Apple Vision Pro: How to buy or test out the $3,500 headset

The much-hyped Apple Vision Pro headset has begun arriving for those who preordered it, or is available for a test drive for those wanting to give it an in-person demo. Billed as the future of spatial computing, the AR/VR headset might not be for everyone based on its hefty $3,499 price tag and lack of apps like Netflix and YouTube at launch (though it will come with Disney+, Max and 150 3D movies, immersive films and series). Estimates show that the company might have sold between 160,000 and 180,000 headsets over the course of the weekend when preorders began. Though that amount is far lower than the typical rollout of the newest iPhone, there will be a wave of early adopters willing to don the headset when it launches Friday.

Our first impressions of the Apple Vision Pro, as well as our ongoing review experience with it, have resulted in impressive results, though it’s still unclear who the headset is ultimately for and what it could become as a device in regular use. We’ll have more extensive thoughts for you when we get to spend more time with the device, and we already have some recommendations for which apps to download and boot up upon first turning on your headset.

As the launch day arrives, here’s everything you need to know about how to preorder an Apple Vision Pro for yourself.

How to order the Apple Vision Pro

Orders for the Apple Vision Pro are now live on Apple’s website. From there, you will use Face ID on your iPhone or iPad to measure yourself for the right fit for the Light Seal and headbands. It will also prompt you to select whether or not you need optical inserts, with readers and prescription options listed at $99 and $149, respectively. Because you cannot use the Apple Vision Pro while wearing glasses, you will have to provide a “legible comprehensive prescription” with your distance correction and near correction needs, the expiration date, your name, date of birth and your prescriber’s license number and signature. The reader inserts come in +0.75 to +1.25D, +1.50 to +1.75D and +2.00 to +2.75D.

Then it’s time to choose how much storage space you’ll need. The base device starts at 256GB for $3,499, then it’s $3,699 for 512GB and $3,899 for 1TB.

Finally, you’ll decide how you want to pay for the device, either by buying it outright or in installments starting at $291.58 per month with an Apple Card and whether or not you want to add AppleCare+ coverage to your device for $499, or $24.99 per month. Once you’re through, you can choose to pick up the device at an Apple Store or have it delivered to your home for free.

In addition to the Apple Vision Pro headset itself, the preorder will include a dual-loop adjustable band, a protective cover, a cleaning cloth, an external battery and a 30W USB-C adapter and USB‑C charging cable.

How to try the Apple Vision Pro in-store

If you’re unsure about committing to the pricey Vision Pro just based on reviews and images, Apple is offering 25-minute demos in select stores for those who want to try it out for themselves. Sign-ups for the demos begin at 8:00 a.m. at participating Apple retail locations’ local times on February 2, and will be available on “a first-come, first-served basis.” Though Apple says the in-person demos go through the weekend, it’s possible they will be available longer. You can sign up for a demo as long as you have an Apple ID right here.

Given the hype leading up to the Vision Pro’s launch, it’s likely delivery windows could be longer than expected for more recent preorders, so make sure to check the estimated arrival or pickup times when checking out.