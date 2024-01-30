Navigating media’s ups and downs with theSkimm co-founders

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week Becca flew solo with Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg, the co-founders and co-CEOs of theSkimm, a digital media company delivering news through newsletter targeted at millennial women. Zakin and Weisberg talked about what market gap they wanted theSkimm to fill. They also talked about:

Riding the bumpy rollarcoaster of the digital media landscape over the past decade.

What it was like pitching a milenial women-focused product to male VCs.

Why they decided to be co-CEOs and why they think the strategy works for them.

