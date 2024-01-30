Open Navigation

Navigating media’s ups and downs with theSkimm co-founders

Rebecca Szkutak 9 hours

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week Becca flew solo with Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg, the co-founders and co-CEOs of theSkimm, a digital media company delivering news through newsletter targeted at millennial women. Zakin and Weisberg talked about what market gap they wanted theSkimm to fill. They also talked about:

  • Riding the bumpy rollarcoaster of the digital media landscape over the past decade.
  • What it was like pitching a milenial women-focused product to male VCs.
  • Why they decided to be co-CEOs and why they think the strategy works for them.

Subscribe to Found to hear more stories from founders each week.

Connect with us:

  1. On Twitter
  2. On Instagram
  3. Via email: found@techcrunch.com