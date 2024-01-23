OnePlus launches the OnePlus 12 series in global markets

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 12 series globally today, bringing an R-series device to North America and Europe for the first time. The company also launched the $99 OnePlus Buds 3 wireless buds apart from the OnePlus 12 (starting at $799) and the OnePlus 12R (starting at $499).

Last year, OnePlus launched just the $699 OnePlus 11 in the U.S., while the OnePlus 11R was limited to India and China. This year, the company has opted to launch a more affordable phone in all global markets.

The OnePlus 12 boasts a 6.82-inch 1440p display with the company claiming it reaches up to 4,500 nits of brightness. The screen supports 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision standard.

The device is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with RAM options of 12GB and 16GB. It has a 5,400mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC (100W in India and Europe) wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

OnePlus is opting for a triple camera setup in the OnePlus 12 with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor, which has a f/1.6 aperture. There is also a 64-megapixel 3x periscope telephoto camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Compared to the flagship device, the $499 OnePlus 12R has a 6.78-inch 1274p screen. To get the price of the R-series device to the sub-$500 range, the company has used an older Qualcomm 8 Gen 2 processor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 as the main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a measly 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The OnePlus 12R has a slightly bigger 5,500 battery and supports 80W wired charging. However, there is no support for 50W AirVOOC charging.

Apart from the phones, OnePlus also released the $99 Buds 3 with active noise cancellation, a new design, and volume control through gestures on the stem. The new wireless buds have a 6mm tweeter, a 10.4mm woofer, and support LHDC 5.0 Bluetooth codec.

OnePlus claims that the Buds 3 has 10 hours of listening time and 44 hours of total listening time with the case with ANC turned off. With noise cancellation turned on the listening times are 6.5 hours with the buds and 28 hours with the case.

The Buds 3 will go on sale in India on February 6 at ₹5,499 and in the US and Europe on February 13 at $99 and €99 respectively.

The OnePlus 12, with black and green colorway options, will be available in the US and Europe on February 6 and in India on January 30. The 12GB+256GB model costs $799.99/€949/ ₹64,999 and the 16GB+512GB model costs $899.99/€1,099/ ₹69,999.

The OnePlus 12, which will be released in black and blue colorway options, will be available in the US and Europe on February 13 and in India on February 6. The 8GB+128GB model (which gets no Europe release)costs $799.99/₹39,999 and the 16GB+256GB model costs $599.99/€699/ ₹45,999.